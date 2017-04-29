Virgin Islands Police Hunt Escaped Kittitian Prisoner

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Virgin Islands Police are on the hunt for a native of Cayon, St. Kitts living in Virgin Gorda, who escaped their custody on Friday (Apr 28).

The prisoner is 31-year-old Olanzo Dore, who resided in The Valley, Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands.

Police there say Dore went before the magistrate court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was remanded. While Police and Prison officials were in the process of taking the prisoner from their vehicle to board the ferry to Tortola at the St. Bay Thomas Jetty, Dore managed to escape.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has made an appeal for the assistance of the Virgin Gorda community in locating Olanzo Dore.