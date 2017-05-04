The Cable

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 77

 

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); A rising teenage soccer star from Newtown has been selected to compete in the FLOW Ultimate Experience in Trinidad where Manchester United Soccer School Coaches will be evaluating the skills of the competition’s participants.

16-year-old Rohan Joseph, a forward on Winners Circle Newtown United Under 17 team, is one of two youngsters that were selected to represent St. Kitts in the regional skills competition after a series of local tryouts. The other player is Tequani Williams of Verchilds.

WINN FM spoke with Kevin Welsh, Coach of Newtown’s Under 17 and Under 14 squads, who will accompany Rohan to Trinidad along with the young man’s father. He explained how the competition works.

“FLOW and Manchester United organized the Ultimate Football Experience; it’s about passing, controlling and other drills. Three players between the ages of 13-16 were selected from each local team, they went to Warner Park to compete and the two top players were selected along with their coaches to head down to Trinidad where they will compete against others from the different islands throughout the CONCACAF.

“Whoever wins there will the prize will be to go from there to England to see a Man U game at Old Trafford.”

Coach Welsh said he is extremely proud of Rohan, whom he describes as having the skills of a player in their 20s. He said the competition could open up scholarship and other opportunities for the young man.

“As a student athlete I couldn’t be more proud of him. Just to be showing the kind of work ethic this young man has exhibited, I cant be more proud of him.

“You’re seeing a young individual growing and doing something positive; always working hard; a positive role model. Due to all the stuff that’s going on here on the island with all the violence and shootings and the gangs, it’s basically a change of pace when you see a young man doing something positive and possibly getting a chance to be seen by other people outside of St. Kitts and possibly having that opportunity to play on a team. 

“It might seem like something very small but who knows, somebody could say ‘hey I’m interested in this young man.”

The Coach praised the efforts of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) as it relates to the development of the youths in the game. He encouraged young players to be mindful of the academic side of being a sportsman in today’s world.  

“I see the SKNFA putting a lot of emphasis on the youth; getting things started, keeping them together, coaching them up technically, getting them ready to go to the next level.

“As a Club, what we try to preach to the Under 14 and 17, we deal with a lot of discipline, technique, a lot of tactical skills, and we emphasize school, because school is very, very important. 

“Some of them get so caught up in playing football and we want to get them to utilize that as a vehicle to push them on to higher learning.”

The two teens will depart the federation on Friday, and the competition will take place May 6th and 7th. From the 30 finalists in the skills challenge, two winners, one legal guardian and their respective coach will receive the grand prize of a trip to watch a Premiere League game featuring Manchester United at their home field of Old Trafford in England. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

03-05-2017

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

03-05-2017

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

03-05-2017

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

03-05-2017

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

03-05-2017

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

03-05-2017

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

03-05-2017

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

02-05-2017

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

02-05-2017

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

02-05-2017

Beckles: UWI Has Critical Role To Play In Caribbean Economies

02-05-2017

Analyst Justifies Aid From Struggling Venezuela

02-05-2017

Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers Unionized

02-05-2017

Virgin Islands Police Hunt Escaped Kittitian Prisoner

29-04-2017

National Museum Burgled

29-04-2017

  • Hero CPL 2017: Six All-star Teams, Seven Host Countries

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20, dubbed the biggest party in sport, has revealed its schedule of matches for the 2017 season. The fifth installment…

  • PM Harris "Stop The Bloodshed"

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): “This crisis has trickled into our communities and it is time to stop the bloodshed”. That position is being articulated by Prime Minister of the federation…

  • Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Four persons have been killed in as many weeks in Cotton Ground, Nevis, and no one has been charged for any of the deadly shootings. Commissioner…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

Thursday 4th May 2017

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

IMF To Team Unity Government Your Efforts To Strengthen The CBI Program Are Commendable

Thursday 4th May 2017

IMF To Team Unity Government Your Efforts To Strengthen The CBI Program Are Commendable

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

Beckles: UWI Has Critical Role To Play In Caribbean Economies

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Beckles: UWI Has Critical Role To Play In Caribbean Economies

Analyst Justifies Aid From Struggling Venezuela

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Analyst Justifies Aid From Struggling Venezuela

Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers Unionized

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers Unionized

Virgin Islands Police Hunt Escaped Kittitian Prisoner

Saturday 29th April 2017

Virgin Islands Police Hunt Escaped Kittitian Prisoner

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis