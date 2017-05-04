IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Woman Nabbed With Coke In Her Panties Sentenced To Jail Time

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The woman busted at the RL Bradshaw international airport with a packet of cocaine in her underwear one year ago, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Pia Nisbett of Spooners Village, Nevis arrived in St. Kitts on a flight from Antigua the evening of May 1, 2016. Customs searched her luggage and person and discovered the drugs in the panties the woman was wearing at the time.

Police reported that the cocaine weighed 0.25 kilograms.

She was charged with possession of cocaine, importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. 

Nisbett went before the magistrate court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to all charges. She was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for the importation charge but received no penalty for the other two charges.

 

