Bus Driver Charged For Fatal Frigate Bay Accident

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Almost one month after a bus struck and killed a pedestrian on the Frigate Bay Road, the driver has been charged with causing the man’s death.

Vendol David of Cayon has been charged with Causing Death by Careless Driving in connection to the early morning accident on April 7th that left Charles Ashleigh Browne dead.

Browne was walking toward Basseterre heading home to Soho Village when around 4:45am he was struck by motor bus P8282, being driven by Mr. David, which heading in the direction of Frigate Bay. Browne died on the scene. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of shock and hemorrhage from severe chest injuries.

David was taken into custody at the time of the incident but was released after being questioned.

He went before the Basseterre magistrate court this week and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with the conditions that he surrender all travel documents to the court and report to Cayon Police Station every Monday.

David was ordered to return to court on June 15th.