The Cable

Bus Driver Charged For Fatal Frigate Bay Accident

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 394

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Almost one month after a bus struck and killed a pedestrian on the Frigate Bay Road, the driver has been charged with causing the man’s death.

Vendol David of Cayon has been charged with Causing Death by Careless Driving in connection to the early morning accident on April 7th that left Charles Ashleigh Browne dead.

Browne was walking toward Basseterre heading home to Soho Village when around 4:45am he was struck by motor bus P8282, being driven by Mr. David, which heading in the direction of Frigate Bay. Browne died on the scene. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of shock and hemorrhage from severe chest injuries.

David was taken into custody at the time of the incident but was released after being questioned.

He went before the Basseterre magistrate court this week and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with the conditions that he surrender all travel documents to the court and report to Cayon Police Station every Monday.

David was ordered to return to court on June 15th.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Noel: Conflict Between Media And Government Hinders Press Freedom

04-05-2017

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

04-05-2017

IMF To Team Unity Government Your Efforts To Strengthen The CBI Program Are Commendable

04-05-2017

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

03-05-2017

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

03-05-2017

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

03-05-2017

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

03-05-2017

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

03-05-2017

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

03-05-2017

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

03-05-2017

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

02-05-2017

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

02-05-2017

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

02-05-2017

Beckles: UWI Has Critical Role To Play In Caribbean Economies

02-05-2017

Analyst Justifies Aid From Struggling Venezuela

02-05-2017

  • Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers Unionized

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The challenges facing workers and the trade unions representing them are being put under the microscope as St Kitts and Nevis and several other Caribbean…

  • Virgin Islands Police Hunt Escaped Kittitian Prisoner

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Virgin Islands Police are on the hunt for a native of Cayon, St. Kitts living in Virgin Gorda, who escaped their custody on Friday (Apr…

  • National Museum Burgled

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The National Museum located in the Old Treasury Building on the Bay Road was broken into overnight Friday (Apr 28). Rhyllis Percival, executive director of the…

  • Hero CPL 2017: Six All-star Teams, Seven Host Countries

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20, dubbed the biggest party in sport, has revealed its schedule of matches for the 2017 season. The fifth installment…

  • PM Harris "Stop The Bloodshed"

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): “This crisis has trickled into our communities and it is time to stop the bloodshed”. That position is being articulated by Prime Minister of the federation…

  • Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Four persons have been killed in as many weeks in Cotton Ground, Nevis, and no one has been charged for any of the deadly shootings. Commissioner…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Bus Driver Charged For Fatal Frigate Bay Accident

Thursday 4th May 2017

Bus Driver Charged For Fatal Frigate Bay Accident

Woman Nabbed With Coke In Her Panties Sentenced To Jail Time

Thursday 4th May 2017

Woman Nabbed With Coke In Her Panties Sentenced To Jail Time

SKELEC Announces New Services To Improve Customer Experience

Thursday 4th May 2017

SKELEC Announces New Services To Improve Customer Experience

Noel: Conflict Between Media And Government Hinders Press Freedom

Thursday 4th May 2017

Noel: Conflict Between Media And Government Hinders Press Freedom

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

Thursday 4th May 2017

Newtown Youth To Rep St. Kitts At Regional Football Skills Competition

IMF To Team Unity Government Your Efforts To Strengthen The CBI Program Are Commendable

Thursday 4th May 2017

IMF To Team Unity Government Your Efforts To Strengthen The CBI Program Are Commendable

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

AG Responds To Chinese Fugitive Allegations

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Government of St Kitts and Nevis Issues Statement

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Protection of Journalism and Censorship The Focus On World Press Freedom Day

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Largest Cruise Ship Docks At Port Zante

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Colins: Health and Safety Critical In The Workplace

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Agriculture Food Safety Discussed At Stakeholder Meeting

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Victim Recounts Shooting In Cotton Ground

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Deputy Governor-General Demits Office

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Humphrey: Unionism At A Crossroad

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis