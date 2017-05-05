Police Apologize: Woman Not Jailed, Hit With A Fine

The Police Force’s Public Relations Department is apologizing to Pia Nisbett of Spooners Village, Nevis for issuing a press release Thursday stating that the woman had been sentenced to jail time for a drug conviction, when in fact she had been fined.

Ms. Nisbett, who went before the magistrate court charged with possession of cocaine, importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply

She had been found with 0.25 kilograms of cocaine in her underwear on a return flight to St. Kitts in May 2016.

The Police release stated that Ms. Nisbett pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on the importation charge only.

On Friday, however Police informed that the correct information was that Ms. Nisbett was fined $40,000 to be paid in ten months or in default serve one year in prison.

The release said, “We regret any discomfort we may have caused Ms Nisbett, her family and her friends.”

Police further requested that any media house that aired the erroneous item broadcast the corrected item instead, and those who would have posted it online to remove it from their websites and other pages.

WINN FM understands that the matter was heard on Tuesday afternoon (May 2) and Chief Magistrate Mallelieu had in fact handed down the custodial sentence. However several minutes later the Magistrate summoned the parties back into the chamber and indicated she was altering the sentence and would fine Ms. Nisbett instead.