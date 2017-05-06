Heavily Armed Gunmen Rob Ocean Cold Storage

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN FM); WINN FM has received credible reports that three heavily armed assailants held up and robbed Ocean Cold Storage on the Industrial Site Friday afternoon (May 5).

Information received indicates that the masked robbers were wearing army fatigues and carrying what were described as machine guns when they entered the establishment after closing hours, at approximately 4:40pm. They reportedly robbed the cashier of an undisclosed sum of money and her cellphone before escaping in a waiting vehicle.

There have been no reports of any employees being injured. WINN FM understands the robbery was caught on security footage.

Despite calls to various officials, up until news time today WINN FM has not been able to get any information whatsoever from the police.