Bus-driver Attacked By Gunman In St. Pauls

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The driver of passenger bus Malcolm X was the target of a gun-toting bandit Friday night (May 5) in St. Pauls.

Police have confirmed that the driver, Malcolm Rouse, arrived at his home in Church Ghaut, St. Pauls sometime after 9pm, and as he parked the bus, spotted an armed individual quickly approaching.

Mr. Rouse ran into the back of his property and the gunman entered the bus, stealing his cell phone and some loose coins.

No shots were fired during the attempted robbery.

WINN FM understands that on more than one occasion in the past Mr. Rouse had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police have launched an investigation into this most recent incident.