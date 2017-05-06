SKN Sugar Boyz Take On Barbados In International Friendly

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The St. Kitts-Nevis men's senior national men’s team the Sugar Boyz will take on Barbados in an international friendly match this Saturday, May 6th at the Warner Park Football Stadium.

This will be the first international for the Sugar Boyz for this year and although it is not a qualifier match, both teams are taking it very seriously.

St. Kitts and Nevis has slipped in the FIFA World Rankings from an historic high of #74 late in 2016 to #98. Barbados is presently ranked #173.

Both teams are looking to improve their ranking, so the level of competition for Saturday’s game is expected to be extremely high.

Anthony Johnson, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association, speaking at a press conference on Friday:

“I believe you will see a very competitive match with great skill on display from both teams. Of course we look forward to the best team winning.”

Jacque Passey, head coach for the national team:

“I’m extremely enthusiastic about the game on Saturday. We are facing a very good team in Barbados. I’m absolutely sure both teams are going to play a great game.

“For us it’s such an important game, we say a friendly game, but they are going to try as much as they can to win and we are going to try to win as hard as we can because at the end of the day the game is very important to both squads.”

The match starts at 8pm and admission is $20 open seating. SKNFA General Secretary Stanley Jacobs is encouraging football fans and non-fans alike to come out early in the national color red and show their support for the Sugar Boyz.