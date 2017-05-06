SKN Sugar Boyz Beat Barbados!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Boyz pulled off a tough 2-1 win over Barbados in an international friendly football match at Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre on Saturday night (May 6).

A decent sized crowd turned out to cheer on the Sugar Boyz, which fielded a mix of senior members and Under 20 national players.

St. Kitts-Nevis opened the scoring early when Javeim Blanchette put one on the board for the Sugar Boyz in the 9th minute.

The home team dominated the first half and managed to keep Barbados at nil.

When the teams took the field for the second half Barbados stepped up their game and netted a goal in the 43rd minute to equalize the score (1-1).

The Sugar Boyz appeared to lose their mojo for most of the second half, losing critical possessions and failing to make any significant goal attempts. Despite the pressure put on by Barbados however, Carlos Bertie scored team St. Kitts-Nevis’ second goal in the 74th.

Thanks mainly to the defensive efforts led by Justin Springer, the Sugar Boys managed to keep the score at 2-1 by the end of play.

** The starting line up for the St. Kitts-Nevis Sugar Boyz matchup against Barbados

1 Jamal Jeffers

5 Justin Springer

20 Alain Sargeant

19 G'vaune Amory (U-20)

10 Kimaree Rogers

7 Javeim Blanchette

8 Tahir Hanley (U-20)

12 Joash Leader

13 Thrizen Leader

3 Gerrard Williams

15 Errol O’loughlin

Head Coach Jacques Passy