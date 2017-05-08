IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

SKELEC Pickup Knocks Out Utility Pole

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The driver of a pickup belonging to the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) managed to escape injury when the vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Sunday morning (May 7).

The accident occurred around 1:15 am in the vicinity of the TDC Home Depot on the Frigate Bay Road, in the Ponds Pasture area.

According to the Traffic Department, SKELEC employee Collin Browne of Taylors Range was driving from the direction of Frigate Bay headed towards Basseterre when he lost control of the vehicle coming around the curve just past the Home Depot. The pickup broke out a SKELEC lamp post, plunging the surrounding community into darkness.

The SKELEC pickup, PA5297, was extensively damaged, the entire front crushed inward.

Later that morning the Electricity company cordoned off that section of the road to repair the damage and restore power back to the area.

The Traffic Department is carrying out an investigation into the crash.    

 

