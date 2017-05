Two Customs Officers Arrested For Importing Illegal Guns

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Two officers of the Customs and Excise Department were on Monday (May 8) arrested for gun smuggling.

WINN FM understands that one was arrested while at work.

Information is that the two officers are accused of importing illegals firearms into the country.

Up until the time of this publication, Police had not provided any further details other than to confirm the arrests. No charges had been brought up until Monday evening.