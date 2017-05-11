IRD - FATCA Banner

WASHIE Eliminated In The Latest Round Of SCASPA Best In Class Quiz

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Washington Archibald High School was eliminated from the latest round of SCASPA’s Best in Class quiz which commenced on Tuesday night (Apr 9) in the Cecil Jacobs Auditorium.

Six high schools from St. Kitts and Nevis competed against each other in the areas of English Language, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Local History and Geography, Current Affairs and the “Wild” round, and were also tested about SCASPA’s history and operations.

Public Relations Officer of SCASPA, Nordia Demming, spoke to WINN FM about the results of the competition.

“In first position we have Charles E. Mills with 80 points, Saddlers Secondary in second with 55 points, the Basseterre High School in third position with 50 points, and tied for fourth place is ICCS and Verchilds High with 35 points and Washington Archibald came in the sixth position with 15 points and they were eliminated in the first round.”

The first round of the quiz was on May 2nd , with seven schools participating in the event. Cayon High School was eliminated in the previous round.

The quiz will continue to be held every Tuesday and Thursday night in the month of May.

Students that survive the final round stand to win monetary prizes and a cruise ship excursion.

The next round will be held this Thursday night (Apr 11).

 

