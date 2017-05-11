Young Entrepreneur Blames Crime On Citizens

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A young entrepreneur in the federation says that the current violent crime epidemic is the fault of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Ervin Welsh of Positively Inclined claims that citizens do not truly want change, as their actions do not reflect an understanding of what is causing the crime spree on the island.

Mr. Welsh says that people who say youth become criminals because they have no desire to work are misinformed.

He says, “We speak about youth not wanting work as though we are personally availing opportunities. We act like youth walk out of the classroom, with the fullest potential, to a barrage of employers hounding for hire, when nothing is further from reality. We promote entrepreneurship and “skills training” as though it guarantees success to those who receive it, when there are people wasting away with skills already and more are in the pipeline, even from the mainstream.”

Mr. Welsh argues that because of the few prospects for young people in the society, youth have little choice than to turn to a life of crime.

Welsh’s Positively Inclined is a platform that focuses on social issues and activism within the Federation.