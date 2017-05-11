The Cable

Young Entrepreneur Blames Crime On Citizens

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 87

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A young entrepreneur in the federation says that the current violent crime epidemic is the fault of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Ervin Welsh of Positively Inclined claims that citizens do not truly want change, as their actions do not reflect an understanding of what is causing the crime spree on the island.

Mr. Welsh says that people who say youth become criminals because they have no desire to work are misinformed.

He says, “We speak about youth not wanting work as though we are personally availing opportunities. We act like youth walk out of the classroom, with the fullest potential, to a barrage of employers hounding for hire, when nothing is further from reality. We promote entrepreneurship and “skills training” as though it guarantees success to those who receive it, when there are people wasting away with skills already and more are in the pipeline, even from the mainstream.”

Mr. Welsh argues that because of the few prospects for young people in the society, youth have little choice than to turn to a life of crime.

 

Welsh’s Positively Inclined is a platform that focuses on social issues and activism within the Federation.

Author: Jendayi OmowaleEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Cultural Heritage Can Be Used To Further National Development

11-05-2017

PM Harris: St Kitts Will Not Be A Haven For Criminals

11-05-2017

Police: Two In Custody Assisting With Investigation

10-05-2017

Brantley: We Must Respect The Sovereignty Of Venezuela

10-05-2017

China: "Criminal Gains" Bought SKN Passport

10-05-2017

Young Businessman Gunned Down

10-05-2017

Island Purified Burglarized

10-05-2017

Property Tax Town Hall Meetings To Be Held By Inland Revenue

10-05-2017

Address to the Nation by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security on May 09, 2017

10-05-2017

Police Seeks Missing Girl

09-05-2017

Martin To Harris: Stop The Blame Game And Resolve The Problem

09-05-2017

The Debate On Ren Biao Scandal Rages On

09-05-2017

The Federation Disputes US Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Report

09-05-2017

Music Festival Adds 'Bonus' Act

09-05-2017

Two Customs Officers Arrested For Importing Illegal Guns

08-05-2017

  • PM Harris: Chinese Ren Biao Controversy A Douglas Calamity

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Team Unity government, accused of harbouring Chinese national Ren Biao who is wanted by Interpol and China on financial crime charges, is hitting back. China…

  • SKELEC Pickup Knocks Out Utility Pole

      St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The driver of a pickup belonging to the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) managed to escape injury when the vehicle slammed into a utility pole…

  • Rijock: Move Cautiously On Ren Biao Issue

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Amid calls for the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to turn Chinese economic citizen Ren Biao over to Interpol, Financial Crime Consultant Kenneth Rijock…

  • Using Agriculture To Fight Food Import Bill

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): It’s a regional malaise – the high food import bill that agriculture is yet to make a serious dent in. That assessment, from the Permanent Secretary…

  • Government Lauded For Effort To Make Growth Inclusive

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Making economic growth inclusive – that’s one of the messages left behind by an International Monetary Fund Mission that ended a visit to the federation…

  • SKN Sugar Boyz Beat Barbados!

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Boyz pulled off a tough 2-1 win over Barbados in an international friendly football match at Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Young Entrepreneur Blames Crime On Citizens

Thursday 11th May 2017

Young Entrepreneur Blames Crime On Citizens

Government Seeking to Amend Bail Act and Firearms Act

Thursday 11th May 2017

Government Seeking to Amend Bail Act and Firearms Act

WASHIE Eliminated In The Latest Round Of SCASPA Best In Class Quiz

Thursday 11th May 2017

WASHIE Eliminated In The Latest Round Of SCASPA Best In Class Quiz

Cultural Heritage Can Be Used To Further National Development

Thursday 11th May 2017

Cultural Heritage Can Be Used To Further National Development

PM Harris: St Kitts Will Not Be A Haven For Criminals

Thursday 11th May 2017

PM Harris: St Kitts Will Not Be A Haven For Criminals

Police: Two In Custody Assisting With Investigation

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Police: Two In Custody Assisting With Investigation

Brantley: We Must Respect The Sovereignty Of Venezuela

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Brantley: We Must Respect The Sovereignty Of Venezuela

China:

Wednesday 10th May 2017

China: "Criminal Gains" Bought SKN Passport

Young Businessman Gunned Down

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Young Businessman Gunned Down

Island Purified Burglarized

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Island Purified Burglarized

Property Tax Town Hall Meetings To Be Held By Inland Revenue

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Property Tax Town Hall Meetings To Be Held By Inland Revenue

Address to the Nation by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security on May 09, 2017

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Address to the Nation by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security on May 09, 2017

Police Seeks Missing Girl

Tuesday 9th May 2017

Police Seeks Missing Girl

Martin To Harris: Stop The Blame Game And Resolve The Problem

Tuesday 9th May 2017

Martin To Harris: Stop The Blame Game And Resolve The Problem

The Debate On Ren Biao Scandal Rages On

Tuesday 9th May 2017

The Debate On Ren Biao Scandal Rages On

The Federation Disputes US Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Report

Tuesday 9th May 2017

The Federation Disputes US Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Report

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis