Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

St. Kitts Meteorological Services Weather Bulletin Issued at: 4pm July 1, 2017

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis (Synopsis): Dry and stable conditions persist across the area. However, a slight increase in moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could trigger brief cloudiness and showers on Sunday.

Therefore, skies over St. Kitts and Nevis tonight will be fair to partly cloudy with isolated brief showers. Tomorrow skies will be partly sunny with brief cloudy spells and widely scattered showers.