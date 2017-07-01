IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 1949

St. Kitts Meteorological Services Weather Bulletin Issued at: 4pm July 1, 2017

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis (Synopsis): Dry and stable conditions persist across the area. However, a slight increase in moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could trigger brief cloudiness and showers on Sunday.

Therefore, skies over St. Kitts and Nevis tonight will be fair to partly cloudy with isolated brief showers. Tomorrow skies will be partly sunny with brief cloudy spells and widely scattered showers.

Author: Sourced InformationEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

01-07-2017

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

01-07-2017

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

01-07-2017

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

01-07-2017

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

01-07-2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

30-06-2017

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

30-06-2017

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

29-06-2017

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

29-06-2017

Water Supply Interruption Notice

29-06-2017

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

29-06-2017

Washie To Receive Official Funeral

28-06-2017

Biao Still In Federation; Awaiting SKN Passport Renewal

28-06-2017

Authorities Step Up Youth Anti-violence Outreach Initiatives

27-06-2017

Bail Amendment, Other Bills Head To Parliament On Wednesday

27-06-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

Saturday 1st July 2017

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

Saturday 1st July 2017

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

Saturday 1st July 2017

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

Saturday 1st July 2017

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

Saturday 1st July 2017

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

Saturday 1st July 2017

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

Friday 30th June 2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

Friday 30th June 2017

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

Thursday 29th June 2017

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

Thursday 29th June 2017

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

Water Supply Interruption Notice

Thursday 29th June 2017

Water Supply Interruption Notice

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

Thursday 29th June 2017

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

Washie To Receive Official Funeral

Wednesday 28th June 2017

Washie To Receive Official Funeral

Biao Still In Federation; Awaiting SKN Passport Renewal

Wednesday 28th June 2017

Biao Still In Federation; Awaiting SKN Passport Renewal

Authorities Step Up Youth Anti-violence Outreach Initiatives

Tuesday 27th June 2017

Authorities Step Up Youth Anti-violence Outreach Initiatives

Bail Amendment, Other Bills Head To Parliament On Wednesday

Tuesday 27th June 2017

Bail Amendment, Other Bills Head To Parliament On Wednesday

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2017 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis