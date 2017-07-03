Citizens Urged To Prepare For Weather Disturbances

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A tropical wave is currently in the Eastern Caribbean and is expected to affect weather conditions in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Keithley Meade, Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service explained how the approaching tropical wave will affect St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have a tropical wave just east of the islands with access near 55 West extending from 8 north to 18 West, along with that system you have scattered showers, isolated, moderate convection and moving towards the west.”

The Director of the Meteorological Service says that the tropical wave will not develop into a tropical storm or cyclone within the next 48 hours, but can possibly develop into one as it continues its passage in the Eastern Caribbean.

Mr. Meade advised that people prepare for the upcoming inclement weather that can be expected in the hurricane season.

“We’re in the hurricane season and we’ve been asking persons to be aware and to prepare because these systems can develop further and so we don’t want persons to wait until something happens or something comes fairly close and then you start to run around trying to get things done so it’s much better if we start preparing, do the things that we can do, for instance look around your house, your property, start trimming trees, if you are a mariner, a boat person start figuring out when you’re going to store that boat, back to the home, start to get the plastic bags et cetera in the event you need to protect your property, your computers and so on, even offices can do that, get that kind of thing in place. Start looking for material that you can do some boarding up with, keep it close so in the event you need to reach for them they are not very far.”

Currently, a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic has a seventy percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone or depression over the next five days.

The St. Kitts Meteorological Services issued a Weather Bulletin on July 1st that the passage of a tropical wave could cause showers on Sunday (July 2).

Over five inches of rainfall occurred during the recent heavy rains that affected many residents last week, which was also caused by a tropical wave.