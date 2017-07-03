IRD - FATCA Banner

Citizens Urged To Prepare For Weather Disturbances

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 2595

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A tropical wave is currently in the Eastern Caribbean and is expected to affect weather conditions in St. Kitts and Nevis. 

Keithley Meade, Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service explained how the approaching tropical wave will affect St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have a tropical wave just east of the islands with access near 55 West extending from 8 north to 18 West, along with that system you have scattered showers, isolated, moderate convection and moving towards the west.”

The Director of the Meteorological Service says that the tropical wave will not develop into a tropical storm or cyclone within the next 48 hours, but can possibly develop into one as it continues its passage in the Eastern Caribbean.

Mr. Meade advised that people prepare for the upcoming inclement weather that can be expected in the hurricane season.

“We’re in the hurricane season and we’ve been asking persons to be aware and to prepare because these systems can develop further and so we don’t want persons to wait until something happens or something comes fairly close and then you start to run around trying to get things done so it’s much better if we start preparing, do the things that we can do, for instance look around your house, your property, start trimming trees, if you are a mariner, a boat person start figuring out when you’re going to store that boat, back to the home, start to get the plastic bags et cetera in the event you need to protect your property, your computers and so on, even offices can do that, get that kind of thing in place. Start looking for material that you can do some boarding up with, keep it close so in the event you need to reach for them they are not very far.”  

Currently, a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic has a seventy percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone or depression over the next five days.

The St. Kitts Meteorological Services issued a Weather Bulletin on July 1st that the passage of a tropical wave could cause showers on Sunday (July 2). 

Over five inches of rainfall occurred during the recent heavy rains that affected many residents last week, which was also caused by a tropical wave.   

 

Author: Jendayi OmowaleEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

St Kitts Records Fifth Road Fatality

03-07-2017

Condor: Washington Archibald A Visionary Beyond His Time

03-07-2017

Plastic Free July Launched

03-07-2017

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

01-07-2017

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

01-07-2017

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

01-07-2017

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

01-07-2017

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

01-07-2017

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

01-07-2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

30-06-2017

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

30-06-2017

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

29-06-2017

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

29-06-2017

Water Supply Interruption Notice

29-06-2017

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

29-06-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Citizens Urged To Prepare For Weather Disturbances

Monday 3rd July 2017

Citizens Urged To Prepare For Weather Disturbances

St Kitts Records Fifth Road Fatality

Monday 3rd July 2017

St Kitts Records Fifth Road Fatality

Condor: Washington Archibald A Visionary Beyond His Time

Monday 3rd July 2017

Condor: Washington Archibald A Visionary Beyond His Time

Plastic Free July Launched

Monday 3rd July 2017

Plastic Free July Launched

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

Saturday 1st July 2017

Tropical Wave Expected To Affect St. Kitts And Nevis On Sunday

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

Saturday 1st July 2017

Gov’t Facing More That $10mil In Wrongful Arrest, Detention Claims

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

Saturday 1st July 2017

Boosting Manpower In SKN Security Agencies In Effect

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

Saturday 1st July 2017

Over EC $100K For Local Artistes For 2017 Music Festival

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

Saturday 1st July 2017

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

Saturday 1st July 2017

2017 Child Month March: For Every Child, Early Moments Matter

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

Friday 30th June 2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Ready To Comply With New US Passenger Security Measures

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

Friday 30th June 2017

Citizens Urged To Take The Rapid Test To Know Their Status

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

Thursday 29th June 2017

SK Met Office 5pm Weather Bulletin

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

Thursday 29th June 2017

MPs Debate: Ankle Monitors For Bailees Unconstitutional?

Water Supply Interruption Notice

Thursday 29th June 2017

Water Supply Interruption Notice

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

Thursday 29th June 2017

Weather Update Provided By SK Met Office

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2017 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis