Wanted Chinese National Allowed Entry To St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The wanted Chinese national with a St. Kitts and Nevis passport who flew into St. Kitts on Saturday (July 1), was allowed to enter the country and has not been detained.

After attempts to get information from the Head of Immigration failed, WINN FM spoke with a high level security official on Wednesday, who confirmed that the police and immigration in St. Kitts-Nevis had received an alert about the individual’s imminent travel to the federation from the regional Advance Passenger Information System (APIS).

The Chinese national, who also holds a Canadian investor visa, is reportedly wanted for embezzlement of millions of dollars in China. He flew from Toronto to Antigua, where he was detained and questioned by authorities, before being allowed to continue on to St. Kitts.

According to the security official, the individual in question was not arrested and was allowed to go about his business.

He said a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis cannot be denied entry to the federation.

“You can’t just lock up people because an alert is issued. There is a process you must follow.”

He said the police’s course of action would depend on several factors, including who wanted the individual and why the person was wanted.

If there exists an external arrest warrant for the individual, police would detain and question the person regarding the circumstances in relation to them being wanted. Inquiries would also be made to the relevant government or agency involved.

What if any action is taken in that instance would also depend on whether or not St. Kitts and Nevis has an extradition treaty with the country that issued the arrest warrant.

If a treaty does exist, the police could arrest the individual and the country that issued the warrant would be notified. Local authorities would then await an official extradition request.

If the wanted person is arrested, the court would decide if bail is granted or if they remain in custody while the matter is determined.

In relation to the Chinese national that arrived in St. Kitts on the weekend, the official said it is his understanding that Interpol issued a Red Notice for the individual on July 1st. An Interpol red notice is issued for the purpose of seeking the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.

The security official pointed out that St. Kitts and Nevis does not have an extradition treaty or any other direct bilateral relations with China, and therefore is under no obligation to even notify China of the wanted person’s presence in the country, since the individual is afforded all rights and protection accorded to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He further stated that the government can withdraw any economic citizenship if it determines such action is warranted.

The security official said local authorities would have wait to see if there is any formal request made by the Chinese government, at which point the next course of action would be determined by the local government and not the police.

This is the second wanted Chinese national with St. Kitts and Nevis economic citizenship that has been in the news in recent times.

In the previous case, involving Ren Biao, the government stated that while St. Kitts and Nevis would not be a safe haven for wanted fugitives, due process must be followed.

Biao’s citizenship was never revoked, nor was he extradited to China. He did indicate through a local attorney that he was willing to return to China once the new St. Kitts and Nevis passport he had applied for was issued.

WINN FM reached out to Attorney General Vincent Byron for comment on this latest fugitive matter, but up until press time was unsuccessful.