Driver Charged In Fatal Accident

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The driver of the jeep that crashed this past weekend, killing one young man and sending another to the hospital has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver, Nathan Chiverton of Carifesta Village, went before the magistrate court and was granted $20,000 bail.

Chiverton was driving a jeep along the island’s main road in New Guinea on Saturday night (July 1) when around 9:30, the vehicle ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

Damion “Sani” Hutton and his brother Nefon Hutton, both of New Road, were thrown from the vehicle. The injured passengers were transported to the J N France hospital where Damion was pronounced dead, and Nefon warded in serious condition. The brothers are said to be in their twenties. 

Chiverton, who reportedly complained of neck pains, was taken into custody following the accident, and was charged a few days later.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 14th.

Photo: Damion "Sani" Hutton, deceased

