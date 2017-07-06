Storytelling Series Aims To Teach Youth About Local History

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton is among the storytellers at the St. Christopher National Trust storytelling series for children aged six to twelve starting this Saturday, July 8th.

For eight weeks, tales derived from local history and culture will be read to children every Saturday morning at the National Museum of St Kitts.

Toni Frederick-Armstrong, Director of Visitor Experience at the St. Christopher National Trust, was a guest on WINN FM’s Breakfast Show programme.

“The Dasani Harpers Heritage House Children’s Storytelling Series will feature stories set in St. Kitts and Nevis and about St. Kitts and Nevis some will be based on real characters, we’re also throwing in some fun stories like Carol Ottley Mitchel’s Chee Chee and his adventure series Chee Chee the money and His Great Adventuries With His Friends. It’s for kids who are six to twelve years old and we are going to make an effort to make those stories interesting enough for any age group. We are going to be telling these stories every Saturday morning and we are going to use one of the rooms in the museum because it’s the interesting things around, it’s air-conditioned, we have to think about that.”

The storytelling series will run weekly from July 8th to August 26th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each morning .

“I am so amazed at how much of our local history is not necessarily emphasized in school, even in history because St. Kitts and Nevis might be a paragraph in most of the history books, so a lot of the stories of actual people who lived in St. Kitts and Nevis is not taught in schools so we thought okay let’s do it as a storytelling for young people. Some will be based on real characters like the story of Betto Douglas who was an enslaved woman who took the court system on, Marcus of the Woods who lead a band of runaway African enslaved people who had escaped capture and they roamed all over the place and Priscilla, a former enslaved person who lived until she was a hundred years old, we have information about her, so we will tell it in a way that kids will find interesting. We are also throwing in fun stories like Mrs. O’Flaherty from the National Archives has written this amazing story from the perspective of a young Kalinago boy who watched the arrival of Sir Thomas Warner.”

The series will focus on the children’s understanding of the stories told, by having interactive discussions at the end of each session. At the end of the storytelling series, children will create a story of their own, rooted in national history.

“Well what we will do, it’s just an hour and a half, we’ll tell the story and then we’re going to have a discussion time and we’ll draw the children out on it, asking what did they observe, what about the character interactions, the environment around them and what would have happened if this had happened and we get them thinking about it. Now, I had hoped that we would near the end near the last couple of sessions that we would do a story of our own together, so we would make up a story, like ‘A boy and girl go up to Mount Liamiaga and meet et cetera,’ and have the kids all share and we’ll have a big flipchart and we write the story together.”

Each storytelling session costs seven dollars for members of the St. Christopher National Trust and ten dollars for non-members. To register for the series, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the St. Christopher National Trust at 465-5584, and visit the organization’s Facebook page, to see updated schedules for each Saturday session.