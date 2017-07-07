The Cable

PWM: Dominica’s CBI Ranks Highest, St. Kitts and Nevis In Second

S. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Financial Times publication, Professional Wealth Management, has ranked Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment program as the best of the global CBIs it reviewed, with St. Kitts and Nevis taking second place.

PWM published its CBI Index on June 28, and according to its key findings Caribbean programs are out in front, ranking in top five positions.

Dominica, known for its speedy procedures and affordable entry thresholds was given a final score of 90%; St. Kitts and Nevis, which has a higher investment threshold, scored 88% due to its reputation for integrity and trust. Grenada scored 85%, Antigua and Barbuda 78%, and St. Lucia 76%.

In order of overall ranking the other CBI programs reviewed by Professional Wealth Management are Vanuatu, Cyprus, Comoros, Malta, Bulgaria, Austria and Cambodia.

In addition to an overall ranking of the 12 global CBI programs, PWM also ranked the programs by each of the seven review pillars- Freedom of Movement; Standard of Living; Minimum Investment Outlay ; Mandatory Travel or Residence; Citizenship Timeline; Ease of Processing; and Due Diligence.

The four European nations scored the highest in freedom of movement and standard of living pillars, while Comoros ranked highest as most affordable option for second citizenship.  

Under the Mandatory Travel or Residence pillar, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis achieved full scores, as none of them require applicants to travel to or reside within their territory at any time prior to or after receiving citizenship.

PWM ranked St. Kitts and Nevis and Vanuatu the highest under the Citizenship Timeline pillar.

Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Grenada earned top scores for ease of processing, and under the Due diligence pillar, Dominica, Vanuatu and St. Kitts and Nevis tied for the top scores. All three scored perfect 10s.

According to its website, the Professional Wealth Management publication is devoted to analyzing the delivery of wealth solutions to private clients and entrepreneurial families.

 

