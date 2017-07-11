IRD - FATCA Banner

'Baddie' Sentenced To Life In Jail For Killing Ex-Commissioner's Son

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Jahari “Baddie” Bart has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2011 murder of Laustin Jamie Williams alias “Big Ship”, son of then Police Commissioner Austin Williams.  

Bart, who was represented by attorney Chesley Hamilton, was convicted in July 2016 on the third trial attempt, after the first trial was declared a mistrial, and the second ended in a hung jury.

Resident High Court Judge Justice Trevor Warde QC handed down the life sentence on Monday.

Justice Warde was not the trial judge in the case, however he said from what he had gleaned from the documentation and other material on the trial, the shooting was planned and reckless. 

On the night of April 4, 2011 Williams was in a yard in Buckleys Estate playing cards with three other persons when an assailant pumped several shots into his body, hitting the young man in the head, chest and abdomen, killing him instantly. 

Bart, now 25, was 19 years old when he was charged for the killing. 

When the sentence was handed down the young man’s mother began to sob, he however appeared to have accepted his fate.

Defense attorney Hamilton indicated to the court that Bart will be appealing both the conviction and sentence. 

Pi l-r: Jahari "Baddie" Bart, sentenced to life in prison for killing Laustin Jamie Williams alias "Big Ship"

