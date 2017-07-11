IRD - FATCA Banner

St. Pauls Teen Charged With Attempted Murder

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); A youngster from the village of St. Pauls, who claimed someone tried to kill him in May, has now been charged for attempted murder in relation to the same shooting incident.

Police charged 19-year-old Raheem Freeman of Carse Avenue on Monday (July 10). 

Around 10pm on May 17 police responded to a shooting incident in Rawlings Village, St. Pauls where a juvenile reported he was sitting on his porch when an assailant shot at him, grazing his head.

Shortly after police were alerted to a gunshot victim who had turned up to the Pogson Hospital in Sandy Point.

The victim, Freeman, said he had been walking near a shop in St. Pauls when masked men opened fire on him. He was warded at the J.N. France Hospital for treatment of his injury.

WINN FM understands from sources close to the investigation that Freeman reportedly attempted to shoot the juvenile and during a struggle for the gun, both young men were injured.  

A member of the Police High Command commended the investigators and forensic technicians who worked the case for sifting through the information and evidence, which lead to the charge being brought.

 

