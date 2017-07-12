The Cable

Idalia “Not Guilty” Of Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Idalia Williams, charged for the fatal stabbing of her then boyfriend Kevon Gordon, has been acquitted of the offense.

Williams, who lived at Parrays Village St. Peters, was 20 years old when in February 2014, she was charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Gordon. Police had reported that the stabbing happened during a dispute between the young lovers. 

Gordon had been stabbed once in the chest with a knife, succumbing to the injury several hours later at the JN France Hospital.

Williams went on trial on Monday, represented by Dr. Henry Browne QC, Marissa Hobson-Newman and Orgrenville Browne. Crown Counsel Greatess Gordon and Teshaun Vasquez presented for the prosecution.  

The prosecution called several witnesses, including the victim’s sister and an aunt, and a few police officers. The defense called no witnesses, nor did the petite 23-year-old mother take the stand. 

During his closing statements, Dr. Browne raised the argument of self-defense, charging that the victim had been stabbed while in the process of beating up the defendant. 

On Wednesday (July 12) it took the jury just two hours to return a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

 

Dorson 2017-07-12
Let this be an example to all the women beaters out there! Women have a right to protect themselves by any means against domestic abuse. Instead of being a victim, she can be a heroine who defends her honour.
