CCTV Cameras Vandalized

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); In the wake of the vandalism of several newly installed police CCTV cameras police are warning that anyone caught tampering with the equipment will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Merclyn Hughes issued the warning via a police press release on Thursday (July 13) when she revealed that over the past few weeks, cameras in the Shadwell and Conaree areas have been tampered with. She did not give specifics in relation to how the cameras had been vandalized.

The Assistant Commissioner decried the acts as an attempt by a few to undermine Citizen Safety.

“We want to appeal to our citizens that should you see persons or hear of persons who may have vandalized the CCTV systems to report it, these systems are installed and are being installed to enhance your safety and security and that of your family and community. 

"Persons who are caught tampering with or vandalizing CCTV equipment and other Citizen Safety supporting equipment will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible." 

She commended the Government for its response and resolve in replacing the damaged cameras.

In December 2016 the Ministry of National Security received $5 million from the Taiwanese government to secure equipment and training for the CCTV surveillance project in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The roll out of phase one of the national CCTV surveillance project began a few months ago, and cameras have been installed in Mc Knight, St. Johnston Village, Shadwell, Conaree and other communities. Phase One of the CCTV project will be covering the Basseterre area, Frigate Bay and its environs; while other areas around the country will be covered as the expansion of the project continues.

 

Recent Articles

