Nine Athletes From St. Kitts-Nevis Heading To 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Nine athletes have been selected to represent the Federation at the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled for July 19th to 23rd, in Nassau, Bahamas.

The team will comprise:

Namibia Clavier - 400m

Aliah Vanterpool - 400mH

Laquiana Daniel - Shot Put

TaJarie Arthurton - 100m

Dimetre Browne - 200m

Jahnaza Francis - 400mH

Leroy Chapman - 800m

Drusan Henry - 500m

Travis Warner - Shot Put

The team will also compete in the mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

The athletes will be accompanied by Coach Roatter Johnson, Athletics Team Manager, Timothy Morton and Chef de Mission Jessica St. Luce-Warner.

Some of the athletes heading to the Bahamas have competed in regional and international meets in recent weeks.

Dimetre Browne, Tajarie Aurthurton, and Jahnaza Francis participated in the 2017 (IAAF) World Under 18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last week, however while they performed credibly, were unable to advance past the heats.

Jahnaza and Leroy Chapman also competed in the 2017 OECS Track and Field Championships in Grenada on July 1- 2.

The St. Kitts and Nevis team will come up against some 1300 athletes aged 14-18 from 70 nations and territories in the international multi-sport event. This will be the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean for over 50 years, the last occasion being the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.