Tropical Depression 14 Moving Towards Eastern Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): One of the weather disturbances making its way across the Atlantic has developed into a Tropical Depression.



The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services issued a tropical cyclone alert statement for the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands at 6am Friday (Sept 15).



According to the alert, the Tropical Depression has entered the monitored area, which is that part of the Atlantic basin which most tropical cyclones that have affected the area form or traverse.



On Friday morning Tropical Depression 14 was located 10.6 N, 27.3 degrees west, moving west at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.



This put it at approximately 1385 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.



This general motion is expected to continue and the system is forecast to become a Tropical Storm in 48 hours and a hurricane in four days, near the Leeward Islands.



The Met Office says given the projections, a watch may be required for some of the islands in the next 48 hours.



Residents are urged to monitor the tropical depression and be prepared to implement their hurricane plan.



Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, who just returned from an assessment visit to the hurricane-ravaged islands of Anguilla and St. Maarten, encouraged residents to not only continue being prepared, but also to pray that the federation and neighboring islands are spared the wrath of any more storms.