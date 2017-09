Richards Says SKN Will Help Nationals, Islanders In BVI Post Irma

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards and a small delegation visited the British Virgin Islands this week, where Hurricane Irma left wide scale devastation.

He told WINN FM the eye-opening visit allowed him to get first hand an idea of the situation for residents on the islands, including Kittitians and Nevisians, in the wake of the deadly hurricane.

A government official was able to relay to the ministerial delegation what type of relief the people of the BVI require.