DP Brantley: Situation In Anguilla, St. Maarten Heartbreaking



St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Deputy Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley led an NIA delegation to Anguilla and St Maarten on Thursday (Sept 15) to assess the needs of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals residing there as well as the people of those islands.

Minister Brantley told WINNFM that the situation in those islands is extremely dire.

The Deputy speaks of his engagement with SKN nationals in Anguilla and St. Maarten.

He said despite their circumstances, the St. Kitts and Nevis nationals are resolute in starting over.