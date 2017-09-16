Sir Kennedy Sends Profound Message To Nation’s Youth

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); As the federation celebrated National Heroes Day on Saturday, September 16, the only living national hero of St. Kitts and Nevis the Right Honorable Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds sent a strong message to the nation’s youth- turn away from crime and violence and seek instead to build up the land of their birth.

Sir Kennedy was at the time delivering an address at the National Heroes Park at a ceremony celebrating the contribution of the nation’s five National Heroes.

Sir Kennedy, a medical doctor at the time, became the nation’s first prime minister, after leading the country to Independence in 1983.

He told the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis of his humble begins, and his elevation in life through education and the support of generous persons in his community, calling on them to pursue their education on the road to national service. He told them no matter their financial background, any one of the country’s young men and women could become prime minister.