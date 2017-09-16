Brantley Urges “All Hands On Deck” to Help Hurricane-battered Islands

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Nevis’ Deputy Premier Mark Brantley is encouraging all citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis to lend a helping hand with the relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in neighboring islands.

The Deputy Premier was on the ground in two of the most impacted countries this week, Anguilla and St. Maarten, and described the level of devastation as heartbreaking.

He lauded several private citizens who have contributed quietly but significantly to get much need supplies and other assistance to the storm victims.

Deputy Premier Brantley said the affected islands received catastrophic damage and residents there will need the help of their Caribbean brothers and sisters for quite some time to come.